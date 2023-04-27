UrduPoint.com

Trump Loses Appeal To Prevent Pence From Testifying About 2020 Election Results - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has lost his appeal to prevent ex-Vice President Mike Pence from testifying during the trials on a possible review of the 2020 presidential election results and private conversations related to the 2021 Capitol riot, media reported on Thursday.

In March, a US Federal court ordered Pence to testify about his conversations with Trump related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The former vice president called his subpoena to testify in the 2021 Capitol storm case "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional."

Trump has attempted to block Pence from providing evidence about their direct communications by the "emergency intervention" which he requested from the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals weeks ago, but the court refused to suspend Pence's subpoena, CNN reported.

The former US president has the right to appeal again, but he has abandoned the idea, given previous similar rulings by the court, the report said.

Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the Capitol riot. On January 6, 2021, a crowd of protesters in Washington entered the Capitol without authorization and delayed the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results in favor of US President Joe Biden. Five people died in connection with the riot, including one police officer, and approximately 140 other law enforcement members were injured. Hundreds of individuals have been charged, and some prosecuted, with criminal offenses linked to the event. A House committee has also been established to investigate the riot.

