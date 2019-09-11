UrduPoint.com
Trump Loses in 1-on-1 Matchups With 5 Leading Democratic Presidential Contenders - Poll

Any one of the top five Democratic presidential candidates would defeat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head contest if the election for president of the United States were held today, according to the latest ABC/Washington Post poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Any one of the top five Democratic presidential candidates would defeat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head contest if the election for president of the United States were held today, according to the latest ABC/Washington Post poll.

"Among those tested in the survey, [former Vice President] Joe Biden leads Trump by 16 percentage points among all adults, 54-38 percent, essentially the same as two months ago," an article summarizing the poll said.

Senator Bernie Sanders leads Trump by 12 points, up from six points in July; as does Senator Elizabeth Warren by 11 points, up from seven points in July, the poll said.

In addition, Senator Kamala Harris leads Trump by ten points, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a slight six-point edge, according to the poll.

Trump has 40-44 percent support among registered voters, consistent with the president's approval ratings during more than two-and-a-half years in office, the poll said.

