Trump Losing Military Support In Election: Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:45 PM

Trump losing military support in election: poll

Just 37.4 percent of active personnel in the US military support President Donald Trump's re-election, while 43.1 percent back his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, according to a new poll Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Just 37.4 percent of active personnel in the US military support President Donald Trump's re-election, while 43.1 percent back his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, according to a new poll Monday.

The poll by the Military Times and the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families found that half of servicemen and women have an unfavorable view of Trump, and 42 percent strongly disapprove of him, compared to 38 percent with a favorable view of the Republican leader.

Support for Trump fell from the previous poll in December 2019, when he had a 42 percent favorable rating.

The poll of 1,018 people was taken before the recent Democratic and Republican party national conventions, in which the parties laid out the cases for supporting their candidate.

The poll was weighted more to career members of the military rather than younger, junior enlisted personnel, the Military Times noted, so is not a complete snapshot of what the entire US military thinks.

