Trump, Macron Agree to Continue Coordination on Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed over the telephone the situation in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to maintain coordination regarding actions with respect to that country, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue coordination on Syria," the statement about the phone call that took place on Monday. "They also voiced concern over Iran's steps to advance its nuclear program."

The White House also said that Trump and Macron discussed the upcoming NATO leaders meeting in London scheduled for December.