Trump, Macron Agree to Work With Partners to Aid Lebanon - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed on Friday to cooperate with partners in providing immediate assistance to Lebanon after the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement on Friday.

"The two leaders agreed to work together with international partners to provide immediate aid to the Lebanese people," Deere said after the two leaders spoke over the telephone.

Deere also said Trump and Macron discussed the importance of extending the United Nations arms embargo on Iran.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000. The Lebanese authorities said the explosion was caused by the igniting of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port since 2014.