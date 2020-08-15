UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron Call For Dialogue To End Greek-Turkish Tensions - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump, Macron Call for Dialogue to End Greek-Turkish Tensions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in a recent telephone call agreed that Greece and Turkey must engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders also expressed concern over increased tension between NATO Allies Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said on Friday. "President Trump and President Macron agreed that Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue, which is the only path to resolving their differences."

