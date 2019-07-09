Trump, Macron Discuss by Phone Moves to Ensure Iran Does Not Obtain Nukes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed over the phone joint efforts to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and to end Iranian threatening actions, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today by telephone with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the statement said. "They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran's destabilizing behavior in the middle East."