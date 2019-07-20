UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron Discuss Efforts To Prevent Iran From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron over the telephone ongoing efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France by telephone," the release said. "They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon."

The White House said the two leaders also discussed the United States' concerns with France's proposed digital services tax.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have gradually escalated and are at risk of transforming from a diplomatic spat to a more dangerous confrontation. Relations deteriorated in May 2018, when the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

The United States also said it seeks to reduce Iran's oil sales to zero and applied secondary sanctions to all entities who purchase Iranian oil.

In May, Iran announced its partial withdrawal from the nuclear agreement and gave the European Union - a signatory of the nuclear agreement - 60 days to ensure its interests were protected under the accord.

The deadline expired earlier in July after which Iran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit set out in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

On July 8, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Iran had increased its uranium enrichment level to 4.5 percent.

