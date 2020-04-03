UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron Discuss Increasing UN Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Trump, Macron Discuss Increasing UN Cooperation to Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic - White House

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in a recent telephone call discussed the idea of convening a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday in a readout of a phone call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in a recent telephone call discussed the idea of convening a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday in a readout of a phone call.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss the latest coronavirus developments," Deere said in the readout. "President Trump and President Macron discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security.

Deere said Trump and Macron also discussed other important regional and bilateral issues, but did not provide details.

As of Friday afternoon, there are more than a million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide with more than 55,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

The United States has more than 245,600 confirmed cases with more than 6,500 deaths while France has more than 59,900 confirmed cases with more than 5,300 deaths, according to the data.

