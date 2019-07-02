(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump discussed Iran's decision to raise its uranium enrichment levels above the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) limits with French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron," the White House said on Monday. "The two leaders discussed the Iranian regime's decision to increase uranium enrichment levels beyond what was negotiated in the failed JCPOA.

"

Earlier on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) for enriched uranium.

On May 8, Iran announced that it partially discontinued its commitments under its 2015 nuclear agreement. The move came on the one-year anniversary of Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.