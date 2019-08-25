Trump, Macron Discuss Trade, Tensions in Persian Gulf Ahead of G7 Summit - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed on Saturday trade, maritime security, the situation in Libya and tensions in the Persian Gulf, ahead of the G7 Summit in the south of France, the White House said.

"[Trump and Macron] discussed the importance of promoting free and fair trade, reducing trade barriers, taxation, and regulation, and ensuring freedom of navigation and commerce as pillars of global economic growth," the statement said.

Additionally the two leaders discussed the growing instability in the Sahel region and security challenges of mutual concern, the statement added.

The two leaders are currently in Biarritz for the G7 summit which will last from Saturday to Monday.