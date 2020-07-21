Trump, Macron Discuss Ways to De-Escalate Situation in Libya - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call discussed the conflict in Libya and other critical global issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deare said on Monday.

"Today, [President] Donald Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," Deare said via Twitter. "President Trump and President Macron discussed critical bilateral and global issues, including ways to de-escalate the situation in Libya, which has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms."

Egypt's Parliament earlier on Monday approved the possible dispatch of troops to Libya.

On July 16, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi told a meeting with Libyan sheikhs and elders that Egypt would quickly reverse the military situation in their country if it sent troops there.

In June, Sisi announced the Cairo peace initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States, and several Arab states but was rejected by Turkey and its ally, the Government of National Accord (GNA).