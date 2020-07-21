UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron Discuss Ways To De-Escalate Situation In Libya - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump, Macron Discuss Ways to De-Escalate Situation in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call discussed the conflict in Libya and other critical global issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deare said on Monday.

"Today, [President] Donald Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," Deare said via Twitter. "President Trump and President Macron discussed critical bilateral and global issues, including ways to de-escalate the situation in Libya, which has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms."

Egypt's Parliament earlier on Monday approved the possible dispatch of troops to Libya.

On July 16, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi told a meeting with Libyan sheikhs and elders that Egypt would quickly reverse the military situation in their country if it sent troops there.

In June, Sisi announced the Cairo peace initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States, and several Arab states but was rejected by Turkey and its ally, the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt Twitter White House France Trump Cairo United States Libya June July Government Arab

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

3 hours ago

Traders demand issuance of separate HS code for Gu ..

1 hour ago

116 water filtration plants to be functional in Pu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.