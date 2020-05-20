Trump, Macron Discuss 'Worsening Foreign Interference' in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed over the telephone the worsening foreign interference in Libya and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the statement said.

"The two leaders also discussed critical regional and bilateral issues. Regarding Libya, President Trump and President Macron expressed concern about worsening foreign interference and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation."

Deere said that the two leaders also discussed progress on reopening their respective economies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and addressed the status of the global economy as well.

In addition, Trump mentioned his plans to reschedule the G-7 summit to take place in the summer at Camp David.