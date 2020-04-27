UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron Hope To Convene UNSC 'Big 5' Soon To Discuss Pandemic Response - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump, Macron Hope to Convene UNSC 'Big 5' Soon to Discuss Pandemic Response - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed hope to convene the five permanent members of the UN Security Council soon to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said Sunday, after a phone call of the two leaders.

"The two leaders expressed hope to convene the P5 soon and discuss the UN response to the pandemic. President Trump and President Macron agreed on the need to reform the World Health Organization. The two leaders also discussed critical regional and bilateral issues," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere tweeted.

The sides also discussed "positive developments in combating the coronavirus pandemic and progress toward reopening world economies," he added.

