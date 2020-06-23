UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron In Phone Call Agree On Urgent Need For Ceasefire In Libya - White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump, Macron in Phone Call Agree on Urgent Need for Ceasefire in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on an urgent need for a ceasefire in the conflict in Libya, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," Deere said in the statement. "The two leaders agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Libya and for the rapid resumption of negotiations by the Libyan parties.

"

Trump and Macron reiterated that military escalation in Libya must stop immediately to prevent the conflict from worsening, Deere said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists, Libya has been divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west of the country.

Related Topics

Army Parliament White House France Trump Libya From Government

Recent Stories

PA session continues debate on budget

6 minutes ago

Two killed on accident in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Pentagon Sees 'Enormous' Recovery in US Defense In ..

6 minutes ago

Mourinho insists Kane will thrive on his watch

6 minutes ago

Traders urged to cooperate with govt for controlli ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan border terminals opening creates employ ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.