Trump, Macron in Phone Call Agree on Urgent Need for Ceasefire in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on an urgent need for a ceasefire in the conflict in Libya, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," Deere said in the statement. "The two leaders agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Libya and for the rapid resumption of negotiations by the Libyan parties.

"

Trump and Macron reiterated that military escalation in Libya must stop immediately to prevent the conflict from worsening, Deere said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists, Libya has been divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west of the country.