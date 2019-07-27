UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron In Phone Call Discuss Controversial Digital Services Tax - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:40 AM

Trump, Macron in Phone Call Discuss Controversial Digital Services Tax - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart during a phone conversation discussed Paris' decision to tax digital sales along with shipping issues in the Strait of Hormuz, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the United States would consider taxing French wine in retaliation to a digital service tax Paris will impose on US tech companies.

"The President spoke by telephone with President Macron of France today to discuss a number of issues, including addressing the continued threat posed by Iran to commercial shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, France's decision to adopt a digital services tax, and the upcoming G7 Summit," Deere said in a readout of the call on Friday.

