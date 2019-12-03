UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron Spar Over Need To Return Fighters From Islamic State Terror Group

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Trump, Macron Spar Over Need to Return Fighters From Islamic State Terror Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron appeared at odds on Tuesday during a press conference in London when the two leaders discussed efforts to take back citizens who joined the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want," Trump told Macron at the start of a bilateral meeting in London on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The quip produced a brief moment of tension, when Macron replied: "Let's be serious."

Trump then praised Macron's political savvy in delivering what he called a great non-answer to a question on whether France would take back citizens who joined the IS terror group.

When asked whether France should do more to return IS terrorists, Macron said jailed European fighters, many captured by US-allied Kurdish allies in Syria, represent a minor problem compared with an ongoing buildup of Islamic State terrorists on the ground in both Syria and Iraq.

"The No. 1 priority," Macron said, "is to get rid of ISIS [Islamic State]."

Trump then replied: "This is why you're a great politician because that was one of the greatest non answers I've ever heard. But that's OK."

Of about 2,000 foreign fighters held by US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, an estimated 800 are thought to be from Europe, according to media reports.

The estimate does not include thousands of Islamic State terrorists in Iraqi prisons.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia Europe ISIS Iraq France Trump London Nice Media From

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mou ..

9 minutes ago

Delaying Trade Deal Beyond 2020 May Deprive China ..

9 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg sails into Lisbon en route to COP25 ..

9 minutes ago

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.