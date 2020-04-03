Trump, Macron urge 'increase (in) UN cooperation' on coronavirus: W.House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for a bigger role for the United Nations in battling the global coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

Trump and Macron spoke by phone and "discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House press office said.

The P5, or permanent five members of the UN Security Council, are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.