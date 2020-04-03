UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Macron Urge 'increase (in) UN Cooperation' On Coronavirus: W.House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Trump, Macron urge 'increase (in) UN cooperation' on coronavirus: W.House

President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for a bigger role for the United Nations in battling the global coronavirus pandemic, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for a bigger role for the United Nations in battling the global coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

Trump and Macron spoke by phone and "discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House press office said.

The P5, or permanent five members of the UN Security Council, are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China White House France Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

50 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Balanced Decision on Oil Market Ta ..

14 seconds ago

Putin Sees Riyadh's Withdrawal From OPEC+ Deal as ..

15 seconds ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.