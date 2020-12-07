The outgoing US administration appeared to be stoking violent clashes inside Cuba by allegedly funding anti-government attacks and protests to pave way for direct intervention by the US on the Caribbean island, Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) director, Rob Miller, told Sputnik on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The outgoing US administration appeared to be stoking violent clashes inside Cuba by allegedly funding anti-government attacks and protests to pave way for direct intervention by the US on the Caribbean island, Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) director, Rob Miller, told Sputnik on Monday.

The CSC director's statement comes in the wake of recent provocations by the so-called San Isidro Movement, a Cuban art collective, alleged to be sponsored by Washington, that recently held a protest in Havana to demand the release of Denis Solis, a rapper who was sentenced to eight months in jail for insulting a police officer. After his arrest, Cuban authorities released a video in which Solis admitted that he was in contact with people in the United States who finance violent acts against Cuba.

"The timing of these interventions is an attempt to force a violent confrontation inside Cuba, which in turn could be used to support a direct intervention from the Trump administration in the dangerous last throws of the Presidency," Miller said in an e-mailed interview with Sputnik.

They also showed images showing a top US diplomat in Havana using an embassy car to transport members of the San Isidro anti-government movement around the city, citing the act as an open interference in Cubas domestic affairs, and offered other purported evidence that some in the art movement have ties with the US government.

In his opinion, the outgoing president Trump also wants to send a clear message to the incoming administration of the alleged winner of the presidential election, Joe Biden, that the US aggressive Cuba policy must continue.

"These latest manoeuvres, clearly orchestrated by the United States, are unfortunately the latest in a very long history of aggressions against Cuba," the CSC director said, adding that the "US government makes no secret of its involvement handing out millions of Dollars each year for anti-Cuban 'regime change' projects in and outside the island."

The director of the organization that campaigns in the UK against the 60-year-old US economic, financial and commercial blockade of Cuba and for the Cuban peoples' right to self-determination and sovereignty also called on all solidarity movement in the world to focus their energies on demanding the lifting of the unilateral [punitive] measures, which he said is the central obstacle to Cubas development.

After the San Isidro protest, the Cuban government agreed to hold a peaceful dialogue over freedom of expression with all the artists concerned but made it clear that it would not accept any preconditions from those it described as "mercenaries on the US governments payroll."