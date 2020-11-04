Trump Maintains Lead Over Biden in Wisconsin After Over 50% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump maintains a 51.3-47.2% lead over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, results published by Fox news say.

Nearly 55 percent of ballots in the state have been counted, results showed on Tuesday.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.