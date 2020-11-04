Trump Maintains Steady Lead in Battleground Wisconsin After 92% Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump maintains a 4-point advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Biden with over 90 percent of ballots counted in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, results published by Fox news say.

Trump leads Biden by 51.3% to 47.2% in Wisconsin with 92% of votes counted, results showed on Wednesday.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.