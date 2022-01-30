UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has mocked the recent phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The call that was made... if that was even half of what was said, that was not a good call. In fact, the President of Ukraine was saying to him supposedly 'Calm down, just calm down, I think we're ok, just calm down,' can you believe that?" Trump told his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas.

Biden and Zelenskyy discussed issues relating to European security over the phone on Thursday. A CNN correspondent tweeted after the talks, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden allegedly told Zelenskyy that an invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked." White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed this claim as being false.

Politico reported this week citing sources close to the Ukrainian leader and his team that Zelenskyy fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of the imminent invasion of Ukraine in order to conclude an agreement with Russia, which would give Moscow more control over the southeastern Donbas region.

Moscow denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing threat to any country. At the same time, it notes that the allegations are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near Russian borders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and aiming to make a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoted to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

