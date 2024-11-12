Trump Makes New Appointments Including New 'border Czar'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump named new members for his incoming administration on Monday, tapping loyalist hardliners for several key posts including a "border czar" who will be in charge of mass deportations.
His staffing picks are the subject of intense speculation and scrutiny, with Trump vowing that his second administration will oversee a radical shake-up of the Federal government.
The 78-year-old Republican tycoon said Sunday he would nominate immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar," while Lee Zeldin, an early political ally, was proposed as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief.
"I've known Tom (Homan) for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,"
