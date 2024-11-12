Trump Makes New Appointments, Rubio Tipped For Secretary Of State
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump announced new members of his incoming administration on Monday, and was expected to pick Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.
Both Rubio and Congressman Michael Waltz, who has been lined up for the powerful National Security Advisor role, have notably hawkish views on China, which they see as a threat and challenge to US economic and military might.
The two appointees, both from Florida, would be key architects of Trump's "America First" foreign policy, with the incoming president having promised to end the wars raging in Ukraine and the middle East, and avoid any more US military entanglements.
The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has vowed his second stint in power will result in a radical shake-up of the Federal government.
