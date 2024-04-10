Open Menu

Trump Making Risky Bet On Abortion As He Seeks Reelection

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Trump making risky bet on abortion as he seeks reelection

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Donald Trump's hotly awaited position on abortion stresses his reelection strategy, even while angering an important part of his base -- conservatives who oppose the procedure.

After giving mixed signals for months, the Republican presidential hopeful clarified his position Monday on an issue that is pivotal to the race for the White House. In a video message he made no mention of a national abortion ban and said abortion rights should be left up to the states.

These remarks left some conservative Republicans baffled and furious.

"President Trump's retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020," said his former vice president Mike Pence, an Evangelical Christian who helped him woo the religious right in his 2016 victory.

Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican senator who is close to Trump, said he disagreed with the former president and argued that "there should be a national minimum standard limiting abortion at 15 weeks."

The US Supreme Court overturned the Federal right to abortion in 2022 in a shock ruling that Trump has taken credit for because he appointed three conservative justices who helped make it possible.

The decision jettisoning the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling left abortion rights up to individual states. Some Republican-led states have enacted near-total bans and there is a powerful movement in the party to get a national ban on the books.

"We are deeply disappointed in President Trump's position," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony group.

