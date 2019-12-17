UrduPoint.com
Trump Matches Highest Approval Rating Effort Despite Impeachment - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) President Donald Trump, just days after the US House Judiciary Committee voted for impeachment, matched his highest job approval rating effort of 43 percent, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

"Forty-three percent of registered voters say they approve of the job he is doing, while 52 percent disapprove," a Quinnipiac press release summarizing the poll said on Monday.

Prior to the start of the impeachment hearings, in an October 23 poll, 38 percent approved of the president's job performance, while 58 percent disapproved, the release said

A 50-year low unemployment rate coupled with stocks hitting record highs are adding up to a rosy view of the economy and voters feeling optimistic about their own personal finances, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

"That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in US history to be impeached," Snow said.

Republicans approved of the US president's job performance 92-5 percent, tying his highest approval among Republicans, while Democrats disapproved 94-4 percent, the release said.

Independents disapproved of Trump's performance 50-42 percent, but this was the best approval number Trump has received among independents since his inauguration, according to the poll.

