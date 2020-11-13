(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump may announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign soon after the official results will show the victory of Joe Biden in this year's race, US media reported citing sources in the White House.

According to The New York Times newspaper, Trump has no clear strategy for disputing the projected results of the presidential election despite refusing to recognize his defeat.

"He knows it's over," one of Trump's advisers told the newspaper.

Advisers also tell Trump that his chances to challenge the results of the presidential vote were very low.

According to US media, Biden from the Democratic Party won the presidential election. He has already declared his victory.

However, Trump has not yet admitted defeat, with his lawyers filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.