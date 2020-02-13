UrduPoint.com
Trump May Appoint New Envoy For Nuclear Talks With Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump May Appoint New Envoy for Nuclear Talks With Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump at the urging of advisers is considering picking a special envoy for nuclear talks including for extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Politico reported.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Sputnik Russia has not yet received any invitation from the United States to discuss the fate of the treaty.

Trump is considering former nuclear negotiator Richard Burt, Treasury Department official Marshall Billings and former national security adviser Stephen Hadley for the role, the report said citing US officials.

Trump has come under increasing political pressure to preserve New START which came into effect in 2011 and expires next February. The treaty limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 deployed long-range nuclear warheads and 700 long-range delivery vehicles.

