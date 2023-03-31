Trump May Be Facing 34 Counts Tied to Falsifying Business Records - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump may be facing up to 34 counts in connection to allegedly falsifying business records, CNN reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

A Manhattan Grand Jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump in the coming days in a case involving an alleged hush-payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 amid his run for US president.

Prosecutors asked him to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain under seal.

CNN reported that Trump's arrest is likely to come early next week. Trump has denied any wrongdoing called the indictment election interference and political persecution.