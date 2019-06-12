Trump May Be Wavering in Choice of Shanahan as Next US Defense Secretary - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump may be reviewing his announced decision to confirming acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan in his post and has sought advice on other possibilities for the job, US media reported on Tuesday.

During his trip to France last week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump questioned several friends or advisers about other individuals who might do the job, NBC news reported. The report cited four sources it described as familiar with those conversations.

The sources said Secretary of the Army Mark Esper has been discussed as a possible alternative choice as defense secretary to Shanahan if Trump decides not to nominate him.

On May 9, the White House said Trump had decided to confirm Shanahan as Pentagon chief to succeed his old boss James Mattis who resigned in December 2018. More than a month later the president still has made no move to submit Shanahan's name to the Senate for confirmation hearings.

On Tuesday, Trump told NBC News that he made public his choice already of Shanahan and that the acting secretary now had to go through the confirmation process.