Trump May Become Impeached 2nd Time But Likely to Finish Term - Lawyer

Embattled US President Donald Trump looks set to become the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice but his removal from the post is unlikely before the inauguration of his successor, prominent lawyer and international law specialist Toby Cadman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Embattled US President Donald Trump looks set to become the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice but his removal from the post is unlikely before the inauguration of his successor, prominent lawyer and international law specialist Toby Cadman told Sputnik.

"The likelihood of President Trump becoming the first president in US history being impeached twice has relatively strong prospects. The probability of him being removed is less certain," Cadman said.

With just nine days left in office, Cadman believes the rush to impose retribution on the outgoing president is intended to strip him of post-presidential privileges and the right to run for office again.

"In this regard, it is clear that this is being taken up to prevent Trump from holding office now or at any time in the future and to ensure that he does not benefit from the privileges afforded to a former President including a title for life," Cadman explained.

The lawyer, a founding member of the Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers, went on to quip about reports that Trump is considering Rudy Giuliani to lead his impeachment defense, saying that such a move " should not inspire any Trump supporters with too much confidence considering his own call for trial by combat.

" Cadman was referring to Giuliani's call for the medieval practice during a speech he delivered on January 6, hours before Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol complex.

Cadman went on to underscore the gravity of the situation and supported actions to be taken against Trump despite being at the tail end of his presidency.

"In my view it is necessary for the future of democracy despite the fact that there are nine days left," he said.

House Democrats on Monday intend to give Mike Pence an ultimatum to remove the president under the 25th Amendment while moving to introduce articles of impeachment for incitement of insurrection with a deadly outcome.