Trump May Bring Up Alleged Burisma Hacking in Talks With Putin - White House Adviser

US President Donald Trump may address allegations of hacking of the Ukraine energy company Burisma the next time he speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump may address allegations of hacking of the Ukraine energy company Burisma the next time he speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Thursday.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that "Russian military hackers" targeted Burisma when the House of Representatives was investigating Trump for alleged attempts to withhold security assistance to Ukraine as leverage to probe possible corruption by political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"Sure, maybe he will," Conway said when asked if Trump will bring up the alleged Burisma hacking the next time he speaks to Putin.

The newspaper acknowledged it was not yet clear what the alleged hackers had been looking for or found, suggesting that Russia could be searching for potentially embarrassing materials on the Bidens.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of the United States.