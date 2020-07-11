UrduPoint.com
Trump May Commute Ex-Aide Stone's Sentence On Friday - Reports

Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump may commute his former aide Roger Stone's sentence on Friday, just days before he is to report to prison, Fox news reported citing anonymous sources.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Friday, Trump said that Stone was "very unfairly treated" and he "will be looking at" offering him clemency.

A Federal judge ordered Stone to report to prison by July 14. Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the online platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

