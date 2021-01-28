UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump May Meet With US House Minority Leader In Florida Thursday - Reports

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

Trump May Meet With US House Minority Leader in Florida Thursday - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader at the US House of Representatives, in Florida on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader at the US House of Representatives, in Florida on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the report, McCarthy arrived in Florida on Wednesday to fundraise and initiated a meeting with Trump, who has resided in the Sunny State since leaving office.

The fact that McCarthy chose to travel to visit Trump rather than simply call him points to his pursuit to return to the ex-president's good graces, the broadcaster opined. This is reportedly part of his strategy to reclaim the majority at the House and possibly even achieve speakership.

Sources told CNN that McCarthy needed to realign himself with Trump because corporate donors cut the funding to Congress members who voted against Joe Biden's certification as president, whereas the ex-president's support base was still sizable and could come useful ahead of next year's midterm elections.

McCarthy used to be among Trump's most ardent loyalists throughout his presidency, but he also was among those Republicans who blamed the January 6 unrest at Capitol Hill on the ex-president. There appears to be a split within the party at the moment over this, which McCarthy reportedly strives to mend.

Trump was impeached for the second time for the alleged incitement of violence that led to the storming of the Capitol. The Senate will hold a hearing retrospectively on February 9, and if the ex-president is found guilty, he will be prohibited from state service ever again.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Visit Trump Split Capitol Hill Florida January February Congress From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army looks forward to enhance cooperation ..

18 minutes ago

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to reach next week ..

29 seconds ago

13 more die of coronavirus infection in KP

33 seconds ago

Hundreds of Rohingya missing from Indonesian refug ..

35 seconds ago

PCB starts probe into live-Streaming of Pak Vs SA ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate reelected Portuguese Pres ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.