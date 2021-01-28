Trump May Meet With US House Minority Leader in Florida Thursday - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader at the US House of Representatives, in Florida on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader at the US House of Representatives, in Florida on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the report, McCarthy arrived in Florida on Wednesday to fundraise and initiated a meeting with Trump, who has resided in the Sunny State since leaving office.

The fact that McCarthy chose to travel to visit Trump rather than simply call him points to his pursuit to return to the ex-president's good graces, the broadcaster opined. This is reportedly part of his strategy to reclaim the majority at the House and possibly even achieve speakership.

Sources told CNN that McCarthy needed to realign himself with Trump because corporate donors cut the funding to Congress members who voted against Joe Biden's certification as president, whereas the ex-president's support base was still sizable and could come useful ahead of next year's midterm elections.

McCarthy used to be among Trump's most ardent loyalists throughout his presidency, but he also was among those Republicans who blamed the January 6 unrest at Capitol Hill on the ex-president. There appears to be a split within the party at the moment over this, which McCarthy reportedly strives to mend.

Trump was impeached for the second time for the alleged incitement of violence that led to the storming of the Capitol. The Senate will hold a hearing retrospectively on February 9, and if the ex-president is found guilty, he will be prohibited from state service ever again.