UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump May Pardon Former National Security Advisor Flynn Before Leaving Post - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Trump May Pardon Former National Security Advisor Flynn Before Leaving Post - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before leaving the White House, media reported citing unnamed sources.

Flynn was the first Trump appointee to the role during his transition to presidency in 2016, but quickly landed in hot water over allegedly covering up contacts with then Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The former lieutenant lasted just 24 days as National Security Advisor before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Washington news outlet Axios, Trump has been telling confidants that Flynn will be among a string of convicted persons that would receive a presidential pardon before Trump vacates the Oval Office.

Flynn has been in a protracted legal battle over the conviction but has so far been spared jail time. He is the only person convicted within the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, an allegation Moscow denied.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Washington Jail White House Trump FBI 2016 Media

Recent Stories

PM to arrive in Lahore today on a day-long visit

17 minutes ago

On the International Day for Elimination of Violen ..

23 minutes ago

Turkmenistan participates to the 2020 Afghanistan ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 59 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Suriname on ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 November 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.