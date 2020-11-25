Trump May Pardon Former National Security Advisor Flynn Before Leaving Post - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before leaving the White House, media reported citing unnamed sources.

Flynn was the first Trump appointee to the role during his transition to presidency in 2016, but quickly landed in hot water over allegedly covering up contacts with then Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The former lieutenant lasted just 24 days as National Security Advisor before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Washington news outlet Axios, Trump has been telling confidants that Flynn will be among a string of convicted persons that would receive a presidential pardon before Trump vacates the Oval Office.

Flynn has been in a protracted legal battle over the conviction but has so far been spared jail time. He is the only person convicted within the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, an allegation Moscow denied.