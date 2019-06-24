Trump May Visit Korean Demilitarized Zone During South Korea Trip - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump may visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula during his upcoming visit to Seoul, local media reported on Monday, citing South Korea's presidential office.

South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said earlier on Monday that Trump would be visiting South Korea from June 29-30 to discuss ways of reinforcing close cooperation between Seoul and Washington with the aim of establishing peace on the peninsula by means of complete denuclearization.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Trump will visit the DMZ after attending the two-day G20 summit in Japanese city of Osaka, which will begin on Friday. A senior South Korean official also noted that no trilateral meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been planned.

The Korean demilitarized zone served as the venue for two summits between Moon and Kim in April and May of last year.

The two meetings have helped to achieve an unprecedented thaw in relations between the two nations, which have been divided since 1953.

Both the United States and South Korea have been engaged in diplomatic efforts to convince North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs since 2018. As part of that effort, Trump also held two summits with the North Korean leader, one in Singapore in June 2018 and another in Vietnam in February of this year. While the first made progress on denuclearization, the second finished abruptly without an agreement ” the meeting came to a deadlock when North Korea demanded immediate sanctions relief while Washington insisted that Pyongyang first completely abandon its nuclear program.