UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump May Visit Korean Demilitarized Zone During South Korea Trip - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Trump May Visit Korean Demilitarized Zone During South Korea Trip - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump may visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula during his upcoming visit to Seoul, local media reported on Monday, citing South Korea's presidential office.

South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said earlier on Monday that Trump would be visiting South Korea from June 29-30 to discuss ways of reinforcing close cooperation between Seoul and Washington with the aim of establishing peace on the peninsula by means of complete denuclearization.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Trump will visit the DMZ after attending the two-day G20 summit in Japanese city of Osaka, which will begin on Friday. A senior South Korean official also noted that no trilateral meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been planned.

The Korean demilitarized zone served as the venue for two summits between Moon and Kim in April and May of last year.

The two meetings have helped to achieve an unprecedented thaw in relations between the two nations, which have been divided since 1953.

Both the United States and South Korea have been engaged in diplomatic efforts to convince North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs since 2018. As part of that effort, Trump also held two summits with the North Korean leader, one in Singapore in June 2018 and another in Vietnam in February of this year. While the first made progress on denuclearization, the second finished abruptly without an agreement ” the meeting came to a deadlock when North Korea demanded immediate sanctions relief while Washington insisted that Pyongyang first completely abandon its nuclear program.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Osaka Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Vietnam Kim Jong February April May June 2018 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 minute ago

UAQ Ruler directs Tourism and Antiquities Departme ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports wins CIPS procurement award

46 minutes ago

New defence and technology facility opens at Tawaz ..

1 hour ago

Xinjiang Education, Training Centers contribute to ..

4 minutes ago

Patrushev to Discuss at US-Russia-Israel Security ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.