Trump Meeting Senior Advisers Today to Begin Plans to Withdraw From Afghanistan - Reports

US President Donald Trump is meeting with his senior advisers later on Friday to discuss specific plans to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump is meeting with his senior advisers later on Friday to discuss specific plans to withdraw US forces from media reported.

Trump will meet with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other cabinet officials and national security advisers to begin planning a detailed strategy for a US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported citing a White House official familiar with the matter.

Trump administration officials are expected to present Trump with a plan to cut the number of US troops in Afghanistan from 14,000 to at least 8,000, the report said.

Trump and his team will also review progress made by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who has been negotiating a peace plan with the Taliban movement, the report said.

The peace plan is expected to end almost 18 years of conflict and formalize a significant withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The United States and Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan for assurances the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.