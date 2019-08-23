UrduPoint.com
Trump Meeting Trade Team At White House In Light Of New Chinese Tariffs - Reports

Trump Meeting Trade Team at White House in Light of New Chinese Tariffs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump is currently meeting with his trade team at the White House following China's announcement of new retaliatory tariffs against the United States, media reported on Friday.

US trade adviser Peter Navarro and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were seen just outside the Oval Office moments before the president went on a twitter storm about retaliating against China's tariffs, CNBC reported citing a source familiar with the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on September 1 and others on December 15.

The latter batch will also include a 25 percent duty on American cars.

China's newly announced tariffs on Friday are in response to Trump's announcement earlier this month of 10 percent tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods, although some items have since been removed from the list and others delayed until after the holiday shopping season.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained since last year when Washington imposed tariffs on imports from Beijing. China criticized the US move and came up with a set of retaliatory steps that have escalated in a tit-for-tat trade war.

