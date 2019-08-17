Trump Meeting With Aides on Afghanistan 'Went Very Well,' Talks Proceeding - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's meeting with top security advisers and cabinet officials on Afghanistan peace talks went well and negotiations will proceed, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

"Trump just concluded a meeting at Bedminster, NJ, with members of his national security team, including Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dunford, National Security Advisor Bolton, and Ambassador Khalilzad, United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. Discussions centered around our ongoing negotiations and eventual peace and reconciliation agreement with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan. The meeting went very well, and negotiations are proceeding," Gidley said in a statement on Friday.