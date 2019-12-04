Trump Meets Erdogan One-on-one At NATO Summit
Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:38 PM
US President Donald Trump held a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said
Turkey has faced criticism among the allies at the London meeting and has threatened to impedea stronger defence policy for the Baltic states. The head-to-head was not on Trump's published agenda.