UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Meets Erdogan One-on-one At NATO Summit

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Trump meets Erdogan one-on-one at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump held a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said

Watford, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump held a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said.

Turkey has faced criticism among the allies at the London meeting and has threatened to impedea stronger defence policy for the Baltic states. The head-to-head was not on Trump's published agenda.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Threatened Trump London Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

3 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

16 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

40 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

42 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.