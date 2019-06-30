Trump Meets US, South Korean Troops in Demilitarized Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea where he greeted US and South Korean troops.

He shook hands with soldiers and was presented with a T-shirt to wear on the golf court.

The visit lasted a few minutes. The US president apologized to the soldiers for not being able to stay longer. He and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in left their signatures on a wall in the military headquarters.