Trump Meets With Teenager Acquitted Of Killing 2 Men During Kenosha Protests

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump told Fox news on Wednesday that he recently met at his Mar-A-Lago residence with Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of charges of murdering two men and wounding another.

On November 19, 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all five charges as the jury found his actions to be in self-defense. The Rittenhouse trial and jury's verdict opened a fresh debate over state laws on self-defense and the concept of vigilantism.

"(Rittenhouse) should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead," Trump commented to Fox News on Rittenhouse's trial.

Trump added that Rittenhouse visited Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago with his mother and called him "a really good young guy."

"He (Rittenhouse) called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan," Trump told Fox News during an interview.

Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old teenager, killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020. Rittenhouse faced five charges. The most severe charge was first-degree intentional homicide which is punishable by life sentence in prison. Rittenhouse himself noted that he came to Wisconsin from Illinois to protect citizens of Kenosha during protests.

