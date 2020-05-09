UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Victory Over Nazis - White House

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Victory Over Nazis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, progress in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the reopening of both nations' economies, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"Today, Donald Trump spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day," Deere said via Twitter on Friday.

Trump thanked Merkel for Germany's efforts to contain and end the COVID-19 pandemic, Deere continued.

"The two leaders also discussed positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic, research efforts, and reopening the American and German economies," Deere also said.

The two leaders also discussed "critical" regional and bilateral issues in their conversation, Deere added.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter White House German Trump Germany Progress Angela Merkel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

2 hours ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

2 hours ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

3 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

4 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.