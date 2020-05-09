Trump, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Victory Over Nazis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, progress in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the reopening of both nations' economies, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"Today, Donald Trump spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day," Deere said via Twitter on Friday.

Trump thanked Merkel for Germany's efforts to contain and end the COVID-19 pandemic, Deere continued.

"The two leaders also discussed positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic, research efforts, and reopening the American and German economies," Deere also said.

The two leaders also discussed "critical" regional and bilateral issues in their conversation, Deere added.