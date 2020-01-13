UrduPoint.com
Trump, Merkel Discuss Regional Security Issues In Middle East - White House

Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:48 PM

Trump, Merkel Discuss Regional Security Issues in Middle East - White House

US President Donald Trump in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed security issues in Libya and the Middle East as well as other issues of mutual concern, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday

"Yesterday, [US President Donald Trump] spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany," Deere said in a statement posted to Twitter. "The two leaders discussed ongoing regional security matters in the Middle East and Libya and other bilateral issues."

Tensions in the Middle East flared when a US drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, which Iran retaliated with a ballistic missiles attack on bases in Iraq hosting American forces, causing widespread fears of an open conflict between the two.

Iran's response came with prior warning and resulted in no deaths or injuries, after which both sides headed for de-escalation. However, 176 people died in a plane crash which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps admitted to accidentally shooting down while in alert mode after the attack.

