Trump, Merkel Discuss Support For Economic Reform In Ukraine - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:02 AM

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed support for economic reform in Ukraine during their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Osaka, the White House said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed support for economic reform in Ukraine during their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Osaka, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

"Today the President with met Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to discuss a wide range of issues including Iran's dangerous activity in the middle East, stabilizing Libya and the Sahel region, and supporting economic reform in Ukraine," the readout said. "The two leaders also reviewed ongoing negotiations with China and establishing fair standards for global trade."

According to Merkel's press service, the chancellor after the meeting with Trump said that they discussed trade issues and diplomatic ways to settle US-Iranian tensions.

The German readout of the meeting also said Merkel expressed hope that the United States and China would achieve progress in resolving controversial issues through negotiations.

Japan is currently hosting the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday. Trump is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the second day of the summit. The sides are expected to once again try to remove obstacles on the path to a trade deal or at least negotiate another truce in the tariff war, as was the case with the G20 summit in Argentina.

