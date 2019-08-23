Trump, Merkel to Discuss Russian Natural Gas Supplies to Europe at G7 Meeting - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to discuss on the margins of the G7 Summit concerns over Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas supplies, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"They will also be covering energy security and the importance of diminishing European reliance on Russian gas sources," the official said on Thursday.