UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Merkel To Discuss Russian Natural Gas Supplies To Europe At G7 Meeting - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump, Merkel to Discuss Russian Natural Gas Supplies to Europe at G7 Meeting - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to discuss on the margins of the G7 Summit concerns over Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas supplies, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"They will also be covering energy security and the importance of diminishing European reliance on Russian gas sources," the official said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Trump Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

46 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

37 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

37 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

37 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

46 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.