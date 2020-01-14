UrduPoint.com
Trump, Merkel, Zelenskyy Among World Leaders Attending 50th WEF In Davos Next Week

Tue 14th January 2020

US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among the participants of the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which will happen from January 21-24 in the Swiss resort city of Davos, according to the list published by the forum

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among the participants of the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which will happen from January 21-24 in the Swiss resort city of Davos, according to the list published by the forum.

The US delegation will also include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and advisers to the president Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Russia will be represented by Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

China will be represented by vice-premier Han Zheng.

Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are also confirmed guests of the forum.

