Trump Met By Protesters, Supporters As He Tours Area Damaged By Kenosha Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump was greeted by large numbers of both protesters and supporters as he toured areas damaged in recent riots in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, White House pool reports said on Tuesday.

Trump arrived in Kenosha earlier on Monday to meet with law enforcement officers and business owners who suffered during last week's protests.

According to the poll report, Trump was joined by US Attorney General William Barr and Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. The White House pool reports said that a large group of protesters had their middle fingers pointed at motorcade.

The motorcade passed at least one person along the route wearing a "Make Kenosha Great Again" t-shirt. There was also a large sign that said "Trump Sucks," according to the pool report.

Trump's supporters also gathered along the route, the pool report said, with one person holding a sign that said, "Thank you for saving our town."

Kenosha, a city of some 100,000 people, was ravaged by riots after police shot and severally wounded African American Jacob Blake.

The local authorities asked Trump earlier to delay visiting Kenosha to prevent new tensions. Trump said his plans are "to say hello to law-enforcement and the National Guard," but added that he does not know yet whether he will meeting with the Blake family.

However, Trump said he will speak with Blake family's pastor.

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said earlier that Trump denounces all sorts of violence and believes that police, contrary to protesters' demands, should be fully funded and grow in numbers.

