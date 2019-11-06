UrduPoint.com
Trump, Mexico President Discuss US Offer To Help Probe Massacre Of Americans - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by phone on Tuesday following a drug cartel ambush that killed at least nine members of a US religious community in Mexico, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump made clear that the United States condemns these senseless acts of violence that took the lives of nine American citizens and offered Mexico assistance to ensure the perpetrators face justice," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in the statement on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador reportedly told Trump that Mexico could handle the investigation on its own.

Mexican media reported that 12 people died in the ambush of a convoy in the Mexican state of Sonora. US media said the death toll was at least nine, including three women and six children.

The victims are from the same family and members of a Mormon sect had settled in northern Mexico decades earlier.

Sonora state is the battleground between the Juarez and Sinaloa drug cartels, prompting speculation that the convoy had been trapped in crossfire between the two gangs when approaching the border between the Sonora and Chihuahua states.

