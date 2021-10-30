UrduPoint.com

Trump Might Face Recall Of License For Software Used In His Social Network - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Trump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network - Developer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The social media of former US President Donald Trump, Truth Social, was found using the source code developed by the social media platform Mastodon, and the license for the software might be revoked, the developer's founder, Eugen Rochko, said.

"It seems that the new social media platform owned by the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, so-called Truth Social, is using Mastodon's source code with various visual adjustments," Rochko stated.

The code developed by Mastodon is available for free use, if there is an open access to the products based on the code.

Mastodon set out the requirement to ensure the free access to the code in a message to Truth Social, according to Rochko.

"According to AGPLv3, after being notified by the copyright holder, Truth Social has 30 days to comply or the license may be permanently revoked," Mastodon founder said.

Rochko, however, did not specify what the consequences of recall of the license can be and how Mastodon ascertained that Truth Social used the code.

Related Topics

Social Media Trump United States May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

2 hours ago
 US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

10 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.